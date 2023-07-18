Secret Invasion’s Dermot Mulroney Teases the MCU Series’ Final Episodes

Secret Invasion star Dermot Mulroney recently teased what fans can expect from his character — United States President Ritson — in the final two episodes of the Marvel Disney+ series.

Speaking with TVLine, Mulroney revealed that, following the attack on President Ritson in Episode 4, “Beloved,” his character “is in recovery mode… and then revenge mode.”

He added, “I mean, I don’t want to give too much away but he doesn’t like this attack at all. So any conciliatory vibe that he might have had — ‘Maybe we can all live together if we just control this radical splinter group’ — boom, they blow him up and now he’s like, ‘Nuh-uh.’ He doesn’t get that much screen time, but he does have his say in the end.”

The actor also teased how Ritson will react upon learning that James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle), one of the president’s trusted advisors, is actually a Skrull.

“I think Yoda said it best — ‘…anger leads to hate, hate leads to suffering,'” he said. “Yeah, President Ritson is triggered by that to go extreme. If he can’t trust good ol’ James Rhodes, who can he trust? That’s really the divide for Ritson.”

It was confirmed in “Beloved” that Rhodey had been replaced by a Skrull. The shocking twist was previously teased in the first three episodes.

As for the forthcoming July 26 finale, Mulroney was unable to offer a tease of what fans can expect. Marvel has left the actor in the dark about how the Marvel Cinematic Universe series ends.

“To be truthful, I haven’t seen it. And I haven’t even read all of the pages because I only ever saw the ones that had Ritson on it,” he explained. “I know what the elements are going to be, so I guess you could safely say you can expect one of those sequences where each of the storylines are culminating and they’re cutting back and forth, Godfather-style. They’re all coming to a climax. But again, I didn’t see all of the pages!”

Secret Invasion concludes on July 26

Part of Phase 5 of the MCU, Secret Invasion premiered on Disney+ on June 21. The six-episode limited series follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as he “learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls.” The synopsis continues, “Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

The final two episodes of Secret Invasion are set to drop on Disney+ on July 19 and July 26, respectively.