Invincible Season 2 Comic-Con Panel Planned Despite Actors, Writers Strikes

The popular adult animated superhero series, Invincible, will still have a panel at the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con, despite ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

According to ComicBook.com, despite Prime Video scrapping the SDCC panel for The Wheel of Time due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the streamer will go forward with its Invincible panel. Moderated by Steven Weintraub, the panel will take place on Friday, July 21 at 5:45 pm in Room 6BCF.

Weintraub recently revealed on Twitter that Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman will be present at the panel to talk “all things” Invincible. “If you’re a fan of the awesome series I promise it’s worth stopping by,” he added. The official Twitter account for the Invincible animated series also confirmed that the SDCC panel will offer an update on the long-awaited Season 2.

If anyone is going to #comiccon next week I’m moderating the #invincible @PrimeVideo panel Friday, July 21 at 5:45 pm in Room 6BCF. It’ll be @RobertKirkman and I on stage talking all things @InvincibleHQ. If you’re a fan of the awesome series I promise it’s worth stopping by. pic.twitter.com/20OiFVghGZ — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 14, 2023

More Season 2 news! In 2 weeks! At SDCC! No sandstorms!!! (that we're aware of) pic.twitter.com/o2RuzBIJiI — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) July 7, 2023

What is Prime Video’s Invincible?

Invincible is based on the Image Comics series of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, which published 144 issues between 2003 and 2018. The first season of the adult animated series debuted on Prime Video in March 2021, following 17-year-old Mark Grayson (The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun) as he learns how to become a superhero after developing powers similar to his father, Omni-Man (Spider-Man’s J. K. Simmons).

In Season 1, after the Guardians of the Globe are mysteriously murdered, Mark finds himself at the center of a dangerous conspiracy that threatens to destroy him, his family, and the entire world. While plot details for Season 2 are scarce, Kirkman has confirmed the new season will see Invincible face off against Angstrom Levy — a villain able to open portals to alternate dimensions.

Besides Yeun and Simmons, the voice cast for Invincible includes Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Chris Diamantopoulos, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, Max Burkholder, Zachary Quinto, Ross Marquand, Malese Jow, and Clancy Brown.

The first season of Invincible is streaming on Prime Video. A release date for Season 2 has not been announced at the time of writing.