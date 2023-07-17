Marvel Teases Moon Knight’s Death in Brand-New Storyline

Marvel Comics has teased Moon Knight‘s death in a brand-new storyline.

The publisher has announced “The Last Days of Moon Knight,” a new three-part storyline that will take place in Moon Knight #28-30. The publisher teased that the storyline — written by Jed MacKay and illustrated by Alessandro Cappuccio — will be the “culmination” of the character’s current era while also marking the “beginning of his next chapter.”

MacKay said, “Almost all the pieces are now on the board—on one side, Moon Knight and his allies in the Midnight Mission, and on the other, the Black Spectre, his creatures, and his plan for New York. We’ve been building towards this confrontation since #19, and starting with MOON KNIGHT #28, Moon Knight and the Black Spectre go to war. It’s not just a question of victory, but survival itself. The Midnight Mission is already cloaked in the black of mourning…”

Black Spectre: Who Is Moon Knight’s Ultra-Dangerous Enemy?

Created by Doug Moench and Bill Sienkiewicz, Black Spectre first appeared in 1982’s Moon Knight #25. At the time, Carson Knowles was the man behind the villainous mask; however, Knowles was killed in 2008’s Moon Knight #19 after he fell off a building.

A second Black Spectre, created by Warren Ellis and Declan Shalvey, emerged in 2014’s Moon Knight #1. This version of the character was a cop named Ryan Trent who became obsessed with Moon Knight and then tried to replace him when taking on the mantle of Black Spectre.

The identity of the Black Spectre in “The Last Days of Moon Knight” has not yet been revealed; however, the recently released Moon Knight #25 shows Trent still in prison while the new Black Spectre is causing chaos on the streets of New York. This suggests someone else is wearing the mask. Whether or not it could be a resurrected version of Knowles — or someone else entirely — is unknown at this time.

Moon Knight #28 features cover art by Stephen Segovia. The issue releases on Oct. 18, 2023, from Marvel Comics.