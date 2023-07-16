Temuera Morrison Wants to Bring Captain Rex into Live-Action Star Wars

Temuera Morrison is no stranger to the world of Star Wars, having appeared as a handful of characters now. However, he recently said he would love to bring an iconic animated character into the world of live-action.

Morrison is eager to bring Captain Rex ‘alive’

During a recent appearance at the London Film and Comic Con last weekend, Morrison appeared on the Whatnot UK podcast, where he signed items and spoke about the future. When rumors of Morrison playing Captain Rex were brought up, Morrison quickly mentioned that he would “love” to bring the character into the live-action world.

“I’d actually love to bring Captain Rex alive,” said Morrison. “I would love to, I would love to do that.”

Captain Rex has appeared in a handful of animated Star Wars projects, most notably the hit series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and Star Wars Rebels. Rumors that Rex would be appearing in the upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka have been around for months, as have various reports that Morrison would be playing the live-action version of the character.

Most recently, an image of a real-world looking Rex appeared in the Star Wars mobile game Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, with many fans quickly noting the resemblance between Morrison and Rex. However, no official confirmation has been made as to whether or not Morrison will play Rex, or if Rex will even appear in Ahsoka.

Morrison’s history with Star Wars is a long one, with the New Zealand actor having played Jango Fett, as well as many of his genetic clones, in the 2002 prequel film Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Since then, Morrison also voiced the role of Boba Fett in the 2004 re-release of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and would also star as Boba in the second season of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, before getting his own show, The Book of Boba Fett, which premiered in 2021.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Morrison did go on to say that he was actually set to fly to Los Angeles shortly after the convention, and was going to see “what’s happening in the galaxy,” saying that he wants to make sure they don’t put him “on a shelf.”

“There’s a few things happening in L.A.,” Morrison said. “I’m looking to pop into L.A. on the way home to New Zealand, just to sit and have a catch up, and see what’s happening in the galaxy…This is why I was gonna pop in and see what’s going on, and make sure they’re not gonna put me on a shelf.”