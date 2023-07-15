Harley Quinn Flashes Camera in NSFW Season 4 Clip

A new clip for the highly anticipated Harley Quinn Season 4 is out and shows off a much more adult-oriented version of Harley ahead of the season’s premiere on July 27, 2023.

In the clip, Quinn — played by Kaley Cuoco — can be seen introducing herself as “motherf—— Harley Quinn,” before she sees a mugshot of herself along with some members of the Bat family, including Batgirl and Nightwing, and compliments how her skin looks.

Finally, a new scene shows Quinn flashing someone while wishing them a great time, with things obviously censored in the upcoming show. Harley Quinn Season 4 will be available on Max beginning on July 27, 2023.

Check out the new Harley Quinn Season 4 clip below:

Pure intentions AND a filthy mind? Get you a girl who can do BOTH. #HarleyQuinnS4 pic.twitter.com/k5hyPGr7fR — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) July 13, 2023

What do we know about Harley Quinn Season 4?

Harley Quinn Season 4 will feature a new showrunner and executive producer in the form of Sarah Peters (Master of None), who will be taking over from Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker.

The voice cast includes Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco as the titular villain, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk as Clayface and the Joker, Ron Funches as King Shark, JB Smoove as Frank the Plant, Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor, Natalie Morales as Lois Lane, Jim Rash as Riddler, Diedrich Bader as Batman, Tony Hale as Dr. Psycho, Chris Meloni as Commissioner Gordon, Rahul Kohli as Scarecrow, Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman, Vanessa Marshall as Wonder Woman, and Jacob Tremblay as Robin.

Based on the DC character created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm, Harley Quinn is created and executive produced by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. In addition to starring, Cuoco is also an executive producer through her Yes, Norman Productions.