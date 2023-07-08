Elizabeth Olsen Wants to Figure Out the MCU’s ‘Mutant Thing’

Elizabeth Olsen would love to figure out the mutant aspect of Scarlet Witch should she ever return to play the character.

What did Elizabeth Olsen say about mutants?

Olsen plays the Scarlet Witch in the MCU, and Marvel Comics fans will be quick to note that in the comics, the Scarlet Witch is arguably the most powerful mutant in the entirety of Marvel. While it’s unclear whether or not Olsen will return to the role after the character seemingly died in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (she does hope to return), she knows what she’d like to see if she did.

Speaking at the TJH Superhero Car Show & Comic Con this week, Olsen was asked where she’d like to see Scarlet Witch go in the future, or what she’d like to see her character do. Olsen said that she’d love it if they could “figure out the whole mutant thing,” before noting that she knows that there’s nothing anyone can do about it at the moment as the characters aren’t technically X-Men.

Elizabeth Olsen discusses what she wants to change with the #ScarletWitch in the MCU!



“I just really wanna figure out the whole mutant thing. […] I would love to explore [X-Men] so much.”



pic.twitter.com/x2dTWY48nJ — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) July 8, 2023

“Oh gosh, I just want to figure out the whole Mutant thing,” said Olsen. “Like, that’s really…and none of us can do anything about it. Like, we can’t do anything about it. We’re not X-Men, but gosh. I just would love to explore that so much. I think, X-Men was definitely my first experience with superhero-type films.”

The X-Men have yet to officially make their way into the MCU, although fans have begun spotting references to them in certain projects. During the Disney+ series WandaVision, fans believed that Disney hinted that Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff was teased to be a mutant, as Agatha Harkness noted that Maximoff’s proximity to an infinity stone “amplified” something that was already inside of her.

The Disney+ series Ms. Marvel also made an overt reference to the X-Men in the closing minutes of the finale, when Kamala was revealed to have her powers due to a mutation in her genetics, at which point the iconic X-Men animated series theme music begins playing.