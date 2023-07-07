My Adventures with Superman Episode 3 Video Shows Lois On a Rampage

A new preview of My Adventures with Superman Episode 3 is out. The peek teases Lois Lane going on a rampage, as she attempts to land an interview with Superman.

What happens in My Adventures with Superman Episode 3?

The latest clip showcases Lane and Clark Kent talking, with Lane expressing displeasure over her day as she’s tried to interview Superman to no avail. While Clark tries to coyly explain why Superman might be hesitant to interview someone, Lane says that he doesn’t know that’s her plan.

Check out the latest preview for My Adventures with Superman episode 3 below:

My Adventures With Superman is described as a “serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.”

Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, and Ishmel Sahid star as the voices of Clark, Lois, and Jimmy, respectively.

My Adventures With Superman premiered on Adult Swim with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, July 6. One new episode will air on Cartoon Network‘s late-night block each subsequent Thursday. New episodes will be available to stream on Max the Friday after their Adult Swim debut.