Harley Quinn Takes Over the Bat-Signal in New Season 4 Promo Image

Gotham City has made some changes to its Bat-Signal in a new promo image from the upcoming fourth season of Harley Quinn.

Posted to the adult animated series’ official Twitter account, the image includes the Gotham City skyline with the Bat-Signal shining up above onto the clouds. However, the silhouette is not of the iconic bat symbol, but of Harley Quinn’s pig-tailed head. “Gotham deserves a little better than a boring @$$ bat, don’t ya think?” reads the caption, seemingly written from the perspective of the titular anti-hero. At this time, it is unknown if the Bat-Signal will actually be modified within the show itself or if this is simply a fun graphic to promote the new season of the fan-favorite DC property.

Gotham deserves a little better than a boring @$$ bat, don't ya think? pic.twitter.com/yOSA1KorcQ — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) July 5, 2023

Who is Harley Quinn?

Created by writer Paul Dini and artist Bruce Timm, Dr. Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn debuted in the fan-favorite Batman: The Animated Series. Initially meant as a one-off character, Harley Quinn’s popularity led her to not only become a recurring character in the DC Animated Universe series but to be written into DC comic book canon in October 1999. Harley Quinn has since headlined multiple solo series as well as appeared as a main character in the Suicide Squad comics.

The adult-oriented Harley Quinn animated series premiered back in November 2019 on the now-defunct streaming service, DC Universe. The show was moved to HBO Max for its third season, with Season 4 now set to premiere on Warner Bros. Discovery’s rebranded streaming service, Max. Since its premiere, Harley Quinn has received continuous praise from both critics and fans. Kaley Cuoco — best known for playing Penny in The Big Bang Theory — voices the titular character.

The animated series was renewed for a fourth season in August 2022. While plot details for the new season remain scarce, it has been confirmed that Poison Ivy’s role as leader of the Gotham City branch of the Legion of Doom will be further explored, as well as how this new position impacts her relationship with Harley.

In addition to Cuoco, the voice cast for Harley Quinn includes Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk as the Joker and Clayface, among others, Ron Funches as King Shark, Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho and Felix Faust, and Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman, with Diedrich Bader as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

The fourth season of Harley Quinn premieres on Max on July 27.