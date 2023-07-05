Report: Robert Downey Jr. On Set of Captain America: Brave New World

Not a whole lot is known about the plot of the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World. However, a recent piece of information suggests that actor Robert Downey Jr. was around the set of filming.

In a status post on LinkedIn from last week, Nawar Shora — a keynote speaker — shared a photo of himself around the set of the film while they were filming in Washington, D.C. According to Shora, he spoke with a few of the security guards, who mentioned that Robert Downey Jr. had actually been on set the night prior, and that everyone was “driving all sorts of supercars.”

Currently, it’s unclear just what Downey Jr. would have been on doing set for the film. With production having officially wrapped last week, it’s possible he was just visiting some old friends. The mention of supercars also lines up with Downey’s love of cars (he even has a Discovery+ show about restoring classic cars).

However, it’s also possible the actor could be reprising his iconic role as Tony Stark/Iron Man in some capacity. That might be difficult with Stark having died at the end of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, but with the Marvel Cinematic Universe now branching out into the world of the multiverse, anything seems possible.

Thankfully for fans, they won’t have to wait too long, as Captain America: Brave New World is set to release next year on July 26, 2024.

What do we know about Captain America: Brave New World?

Captain America: Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah from a screenplay written by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. The film features Anthony Mackie reprising his role as Sam Wilson, who has now officially taken on the mantle of the MCU’s new Captain America. He will be joined by returning Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly who are once again playing the roles of Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley, respectively.

Additionally, The Incredible Hulk stars Tim Blake Nelson and Liv Tyler will also be reprising their roles as Marvel villain Samuel Sterns/Leader and Betty, 15 years after the Edward Norton-led film’s theatrical debut. New World Order will also include the introduction of MCU newcomers Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross and Shira Haas as Sabra, with Xosha Roquemore and Seth Rollins in undisclosed roles.