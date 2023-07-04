Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals If He’ll Cameo in Upcoming TV Reboot

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe has opened up about whether he plans on making a cameo in the upcoming TV reboot series.

Radcliffe starred as The Boy Who Lived in all eight of the Harry Potter films, which were released by Warner Bros. between 2001 and 2011. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the actor addressed the upcoming television reboot — which was announced in April 2023 — and revealed if he will be stopping by Hogwarts for a quick cameo.

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh, and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” Radcliffe said. “So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

Is J.K. Rowling involved in the Harry Potter reboot?

Following rumors that Warner Bros. was in discussion with Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling for a new adaptation of her best-selling novels, the company officially announced that the franchise would be rebooted on television in April 2023. The series has already received a seven-season order, with plans to develop and release the reboot over the next decade on the Max streaming service. Rowling is attached to the Harry Potter TV reboot as an executive producer.

As for Radcliffe, he’s kept busy since the Harry Potter film series wrapped up in 2011. He recently appeared in the biopic parody film, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (2022), and starred as the main antagonist in the romantic comedy film, The Lost City (2022). He also has the fourth season of the anthology comedy series Miracle Workers premiering soon on TBS.