Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Val Not Part of Secret Invasion, Confirms Director

Secret Invasion director Ali Selim has debunked a recent rumor that stated Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Marvel Cinematic Universe character, Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine aka “Val,” would appear in the Disney+ limited series.

“Those things on the internet are quite funny. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is not in the show… I’m not sure how that ended up there!” Selim told SFX Magazine. The director added that while the Secret Invasion storyline from Marvel Comics featured plenty of well-known heroes and villains, it was never his intention for the Disney+ series to be overloaded with cameos. “It’s all about surprise, intention and reveal, and repeat,” he explained. “I hope there’s a lot of that in there. But in terms of cameos, that’s less interesting to me than the heart of the story, which I think we really found, and the heart of that story is: ‘Who can you trust?'”

Who Is in Secret Invasion?

Louis-Dreyfus’ Val might not be appearing in Secret Invasion, but the latest MCU project still boasts a wide array of familiar faces, including Samuel L. Jackson as former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury. Jackson is joined by Don Cheadle and Ben Mendelsohn, who both reprise their roles from previous MCU media as Colonel James Rhodes and Talos, respectively.

New additions to the franchise include Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, Emilia Clarke as Talos’ daughter G’iah and Olivia Colman as MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth. Cobie Smulders and Martin Freeman also appeared in the series premiere as special guest stars, reprising their respective roles as Maria Hill and Everett Ross.

Secret Invasion premiered on June 21 on Disney+. The six-episode series follows Nick Fury as he “learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls.” The synopsis continues, “Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

New episodes of Secret Invasion release Wednesdays on Disney+.