Spawn Reboot Could Hit Theaters in 2025, Reveals Blumhouse Head

Jason Blum, founder and CEO of Blumhouse Productions, recently revealed that its Spawn film could potentially be in theaters as early as 2025.

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Blum stated that Blumhouse’s Spawn reboot, which has been in the works on and off since 2015, is now “in very very active development.” He added, “What needs to happen is that my fellow friends the writers and the studios need to figure out their differences and get back to writing, but we’ve got a great group of folks putting it together, and my hope is that that movie — my prediction is maybe we’ll actually see a Spawn movie in ’25. No promises, but that’s my prediction.”

Who Is Spawn?

Spawn was created by Todd McFarlane, who is best known for his work as an artist on The Amazing Spider-Man, as well as co-founding Image Comics, and first appeared in his self-titled solo series in May 1992. An immediate success in the United States (the first issue sold 1.7 million copies), the character’s continued popularity led to a live-action film and an HBO animated series both being released in 1997.

The upcoming Spawn reboot will be the second film adaptation of the character. The 1997 film starred Michael Jai White as Al Simmons, a murdered US Marine who is resurrected as the reluctant leader of Hell’s army, Spawn. Although the film was critically panned, it was a moderate box office success, grossing $87.9 million from a budget of $45 million. A sequel was planned but never made it out of development.

Spawn will be written by Malcolm Spellman (The Falcon and The Winter Soldier), Scott Silver (Joker) and Matthew Mixom, who are reworking McFarlane’s original script. Jamie Foxx, who portrayed Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home, signed on to play the title character in 2018 and was still attached to the project as recently as 2022.