Anthony Mackie Forgot His Captain America 4 Lines While Working With Harrison Ford

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie revealed that acting opposite Harrison Ford was so intimidating that he forgot his lines.

During an interview with Inverse, the actor, who stars as Sam Wilson/Captain America in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, shared what it was like to star in a big-budget blockbuster film with Ford.

“The first day was so intimidating,” Mackie said. “I was so f*cking nervous I couldn’t remember my lines. He’s Harrison f*cking Ford. There is this aura about him. But he dispels that really quickly because he’s such a cool guy. He’s everything a movie star should be. He would say, ‘Let’s shoot this piece of sh*t.’ And everybody was like, ‘Yeah, let’s shoot this sh*t.'”

While Mackie refused to spill any details about his scenes with Ford, the actor did admit that they are onscreen together quite a bit. “We spent a good bit of time together,” he said. “Ross and Cap have always had that relationship, where they were friends and they respected each other, but they always bumped heads. That’s their relationship in the storyline.”

Who Is Harrison Ford Playing in Captain America: Brave New World?

Ford, who is perhaps best known for playing iconic Lucasfilm heroes Indiana Jones and Han Solo, will play General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in the fourth Captain America movie. Ford was cast as the character in October 2022 and replaces actor William Hurt in the role. Hurt portrayed “Thunderbolt” Ross in five MCU films — The Incredible Hulk (2008), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Black Widow (2021) — before his death in March 2022.

While plot details for Brave New World remain under wraps at this time, the film is expected to continue dangling plot threads from The Incredible Hulk and the Disney+ limited series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson will be returning to the MCU for the first time since The Incredible Hulk in Brave New World, reprising their respective roles as Betty Ross and Samuel Sterns/The Leader.

Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly will also be back as Joaquin Torres/Falcon and Isaiah Bradley, respectively. Both characters were introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Additional cast members include Shira Haas as Sabra, with Xosha Roquemore and Seth Rollins cast in undisclosed roles.

Captain America: Brave New World is currently scheduled to be released in theaters by Marvel Studios as part of Phase 5 of the MCU on July 26, 2024.