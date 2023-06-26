Kraven the Hunter Nabs Veteran DCEU Composer

Shazam! composer Benjamin Wallfisch makes the jump from the DC Extended Universe to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe to score Kraven the Hunter.

Who is Benjamin Wallfisch?

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Wallfisch is set to compose the Spider-Man antihero movie starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The project comes after the composer’s most recent work in DC’s The Flash. Wallfisch’s previous scores include It, It: Chapter Two, The Invisible Man, and 2021’s Mortal Kombat.

Directed by J. C. Chandor (A Most Violent Year), Kraven the Hunter tells the Marvel antihero’s origin story as a boy raised into a killer by his father (Russell Crowe) and gaining his super agility from a lion attack. The film features Alessandro Nivola (The Many Saints of Newark) as Aleksei Sytsevich, better known to Marvel fans as the Rhino. Additionally, Johnson co-stars alongside West Side Story Oscar winner Ariana DeBose as Calypso, Fred Hechinger as Dmitri Smerdyakov/Chameleon, and Christopher Abbott as The Foreigner.

Kraven the Hunter is one of many Spider-Man spinoffs coming from Sony along with Sydney Sweeney’s Madame Web and Tom Hardy’s Venom 3. One spinoff not moving forward at Sony is El Muerto which was shelved due to the WGA strike and losing its star Bad Bunny.

Kraven the Hunter hits theaters on October 3rd.