Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse to Feature Multiple Spider-Gwen Variants

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will feature multiple Gwen Stacy variants in the Spider-Man threequel.

On an episode of the Crew Call with Anthony D’Alessandro, writers/producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller confirmed different versions of Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman will appear in the next film.

“Currently, yes,” Lord said, and Miller confirmed. “Currently, yes. I would say that, yes.” “It’s on the page,” the pair continued. “It is… I think that that… These things evolve as they go.”

The pair also confirmed that “it is sort of plot-integral,” although it’s unclear just how it will factor into the story.

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” reads the synopsis. “After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. It features the voices of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, Karan Soni as Spider-Man India, Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales, Greta Lee as Lyla, Andy Samberg, and more.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg with Alonzo Ruvalcaba. Aditya Sood and the first film’s director, Peter Ramsey, are executive producing.