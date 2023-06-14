John Romita Sr. Passes Away, Legendary Comic Artist was 93

Legendary comic artist John Romita Sr. has passed away at the age of 93.

Romita’s son, John Romita Jr., tweeted out on June 13 that his father passed away peacefully in his sleep, asking fans to keep their thoughts and condolences there out of respect for his family.

“I say this with a heavy heart, my father passed away peacefully in his sleep,” he said. “He is a legend in the art world, and it would be my honor to follow in his footsteps. Please keep your thoughts and condolences here out of respect for my family. He was the greatest man I ever met.”

John Romita Sr. was a legend in the comics industry, working closely alongside major figures like Stan Lee and co-creating multiple iconic characters like Wolverine, the Punisher, and Mary Jane Watson. He illustrated countless memorable comics, including The Amazing Spider-Man after he took over for Steve Ditko in 1966. As he worked on Spider-Man, the comic managed to become Marvel’s best-selling comic, beating out the highly successful Fantastic Four.

John Romita Sr. is survived by his wife Virginia and his sons Victor and John.

