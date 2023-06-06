Captain America 4 Set Photo Features Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford

To celebrate the name change from New World Order to Brave New World, Marvel Studios released a new Captain America 4 set photo.

The Captain America: Brave New World set photo shows both of the biggest stars of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Both Harrison Ford and Anthony Mackie are together on set, reviewing footage. They’re also on chairs that show a new logo for the movie rather than the former logo that featured text saying “New World Order.”

Check out the Captain America 4 set photo below:

Captain America: Brave New World



In theaters May 3, 2024 (via @anthonymackie) pic.twitter.com/u1kCgLolsL — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 6, 2023

Who is involved in Captain America 4?

Captain America: Brave New World will be directed by Julius Onah from a screenplay written by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. The film features Mackie reprising his role as Sam Wilson, who has now officially taken on the mantle of the MCU’s new Captain America.

Mackie will be joined by returning Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly, who are once again playing the roles of Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley, respectively, as well as MCU newcomer Shira Haas as Sabr