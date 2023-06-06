Captain America 4: MCU Movie Gets New Title

Captain America: New World Order is no longer the official title for Captain America 4. Marvel Studios announced that the upcoming MCU movie will now be called Captain America: Brave New World instead.

No official reason was given for the change of title by Disney or Marvel. The upcoming Captain America 4 is still set to release on May 3, 2024, despite the writer’s strike and the delay of several other Marvel shows and films. It is currently in production as set photos showing Captain America’s new suit revealed.

Who is involved in Captain America 4?

Captain America: Brave New World will be directed by Julius Onah from a screenplay written by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. The film features Mackie reprising his role as Sam Wilson, who has now officially taken on the mantle of the MCU’s new Captain America.

Mackie will be joined by returning Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly, who are once again playing the roles of Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley, respectively, as well as MCU newcomer Shira Haas as Sabr