Exclusive Preview: Rogue & Gambit #1

Within the world of the X-Men, one of the team’s greatest power couples is Remy and Anna Marie LeBeau. Rogue and Gambit were star-crossed lovers for years before finally tying the knot. However, their marriage has been on increasingly shaky ground in the Age of Kraoka. Additionally, Rogue’s recently resurrected adoptive mother, Destiny, has taken an instant dislike to her son-in-law. And it’s all coming to a head in a new miniseries.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Rogue & Gambit #1, writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Carlos Gomez open the story with Remy fighting ninjas in New Orleans. Normally, this wouldn’t be a problem for Remy. Unfortunately, he’s quite drunk and it’s slowing him down. But the good news for Remy is that his wife is always his ace in the hole.

Here’s the official description from Marvel:

“DESTINY STRIKES YOUR FAVORITE X-MEN DUO! Krakoa is on a precipice. Destiny alone can see what’s coming – but the precog cannot act. For that, she’ll need her adoptive daughter, Rogue. Husbands need not apply…but with mutant duties stealing Rogue away so much these days, Gambit is determined to make the most of the mission and put some Cajun spice back into their increasingly complicated love affair. He just has to make it out of the bar first.

Powerhouse writer Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, Millie the Spy) joins fan-favorite artist Carlos Gómez (X-Terminators, Amazing Spider-Man) for a thrill ride that’ll lay bare some of Krakoa’s biggest secrets!”

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Rogue & Gambit #1 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, March 1.

Cover illustrated and colored by Steve Morris.

Pages illustrated by Carlos Gomez and colored by David Curiel.







