The Bad Batch Gets a New Mission in Season 2 Promo

It’s been over a year since Star Wars: The Bad Batch wrapped up its first season, but the series will return to Disney+ next week. And if the latest season 2 promo is any indication, Clone Force 99 has a new mission on the horizon.

There’s not much in the way of fresh footage from the previous season 2 trailer. However, the promo does hint that Commander Rex has something in mind for his fellow clones. Because the Empire is only growing stronger, and not even Clone Force 99 can hold back the tide by themselves.

Additionally, Disney+ and Lucasfilm have released two new character posters for the season. The first features Hunter, the leader of the Bad Batch.

And the second features Omega, the only known female clone of Jango Fett. This technically makes her the sister of Boba Fett and every other surviving clone.

Dee Bradley Baker provides the voices of every member of Clone Force 99, with Michelle Ang as the voice of Omega.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 will premiere with two new episodes on January 4.

What do you think of the latest season 2 promo for The Bad Batch? Let us know in comment section below!

