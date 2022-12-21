James Cameron Reveals Another Terminator Film Could Happen

James Cameron is in the middle of a global press tour for his latest directorial effort, Avatar: The Way of Water. But now that Cameron’s occupied with Avatar sequels for the foreseeable future, many fans wonder if the director will ever work on other projects outside of Pandora. Fortunately, perhaps, he shared some promising news with the Smartless podcast (via The Playlist) about the possibility of relaunching the Terminator franchise.

“If I were to do another Terminator film and maybe try to launch that franchise again, which is in discussion, but nothing has been decided, I would make it much more about the AI side of it than bad robots gone crazy,” said Cameron.

While nothing is official, it may be a good sign that Cameron is talking about the cyborg assassin. This isn’t the first time Cameron has mentioned the Terminator franchise during this press cycle. During a recent interview, Cameron discussed Terminator: Dark Fate, a film he produced, and said he was “reasonably happy” with the film despite acknowledging its flaws. Mainly, he thought it skewed too far toward older fans.

Meanwhile, fans can see Cameron’s latest project, Avatar: The Way of Water, now in theaters everywhere.

Would you like to see James Cameron direct another Terminator film? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below!

