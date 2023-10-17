Sony’s Canceled Sinister Six Movie Would Have Seen Spider-Man Ride a Dinosaur

A draft of Sony’s canceled Sinister Six movie saw Spider-Man ride a dinosaur in the Savage Land.

The recently published MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios novel by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards, via The Direct, reveals that a draft of Sony Pictures’ Sinister Six movie, which was ultimately canceled when Marvel Studios created a new Spider-Man franchise, saw Peter Parker riding a Tyrannosaurus rex in the Savage Land.

“By the end of 2014, [Drew Goddard] had a draft that took Spider-Man and his villains to the Savage Land, where Spider-Man would ride a T-Rex,” the book reads.

What happened with Sony’s Sinister Six movie?

In December 2013, Sony Pictures announced a Sinister Six movie was in development from Goddard and would serve as a spin-off of the Andrew Garfield-starring Amazing Spider-Man franchise. A post-credit scene featured in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 set up the Sinister Six movie by showing weapons and equipment belonging to various Spider-Man villains, including the Rhino, Kraven the Hunter, and more.

Producers Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach told IGN in 2014 that, despite the fact that all the main characters hate Spider-Man, the Sinister Six movie would offer the villains “redemption” and view them as “flawed people; as tragic people.”

The movie, however, was never made, as Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment struck a deal to have Spider-Man appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2015. Rather than continuing with Garfield, Marvel Studios recast the role, therefore allowing Tom Holland to become the MCU’s Peter Parker.

In the comics, the Savage Land, created by Jack Kirby, is located in Antarctica and is home to many prehistoric plants and animals, as well as the character of Ka-Zar. The Savage Land has not properly been introduced into the MCU; however, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features a scene where Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) briefly visit a universe completely inhabited by dinosaurs.