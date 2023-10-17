Deadpool 3 Director on Possible Taylor Swift Dazzler Role: ‘I’m No Dummy’

Shawn Levy is neither confirming nor denying that Taylor Swift will appear in Deadpool 3 as Dazzler; although, he’s well aware the rumors about her potential casting exist.

Levy, who is directing Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3, was recently spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs versus New York Jets football game with Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Swift. In an interview with The Wrap, Levy was asked if fans should read into this after rumors have circulated online for months suggesting Swift might play Dazzler in the upcoming movie.

“They sure are loud,” Levy said of the rumors. “I’m going across the board. ‘No comment’ because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy. You’re going to have to wait and see.”

Levy also recently commented on Swift’s directing capabilities to Entertainment Weekly and compared her potential to Steven Spielberg’s work.

“Spielberg was on the set of a movie he produced that I directed, called ‘Real Steel,’ and I said to him, ‘How do you know it’s the right shot?’ His answer was, ‘The way you see it, that makes it right.’ I feel like that’s something Taylor Swift has figured out really well, because that’s about trusting your instinct,” Levy said.

Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled to release in United States theaters on May 3, 2024; however, Levy cast doubt as to whether or not the movie would keep that release date given that production was halted due to the ongoing Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike for better wages, protection against artificial intelligence, and more.

“I wish I knew. I don’t even know if we officially have [a release date]. I know we were gonna be May 3,” Levy said. “Certainly, the actors’ strike and the long pause in production have put that release date in true risk. We’ve shot half the movie. I’ve edited half the movie. We’re dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year.”