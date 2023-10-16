Kevin Feige: We’ve ‘Barely Scratched the Surface’ of the MCU After 32 Movies

Kevin Feige says Marvel Studios has “barely scratched the surface” of the MCU even after 32 movies.

Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, told Variety in a recent interview that he believes there’s still plenty of untapped potential left to mine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

“The great thing about Marvel truly is how many wonderful, interesting characters we have in the comics — they’ve been at it for 85 years. Even after 32 movies, it feels like we’ve barely scratched the surface”

The MCU began in 2008 with the Jon Favreau-directed Iron Man. A total of 30 movies set in the same world have been released since then, including 2012’s The Avengers, 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, 2018’s Black Panther, and many more. The studio is now getting ready to release the 32nd MCU movie, The Marvels, which hits theaters on November 10.

Additionally, there have been a number of different television series released as part of the MCU. These include various ABC shows (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Agent Carter, and Inhumans), Netflix series (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher), and Disney+ originals (WandaVision, Loki, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, etc.), among others.

What’s next for the MCU?

Following the release of The Marvels (which is directed by Nia DaCosta and stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Ian Vellani) and Loki Season 2, Marvel Studios plans to release another season of What If…? in the coming months. Echo, which stars Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, is then scheduled to be released on Disney+ in January 2024.

Following that, Deadpool 3 is currently looking to hit theaters on May 3, 2024, followed by Captain America: Brave New World on July 26, 2024, and Thunderbolts on December 20, 2024. Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is also expected to debut in late 2024.