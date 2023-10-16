The King’s Man 2: Matthew Vaughn Reveals Title, Plot Details for Upcoming Sequel

Matthew Vaughn is moving ahead with a sequel to 2021’s The King’s Man.

Speaking with Collider at New York Comic Con, Vaughn revealed a sequel to The King’s Man was still in the works. He told the publication that the movie, which is already written, will be called The Traitor King and will play off the post-credits scene of The King’s Man, which introduced David Kross as Adolf Hitler.

Vaughn said, “The next one it’s it is about the rise of Hitler, and how Hitler did come to power and basically was supported by the English aristocracy.”

He continued, “So I was like, ‘well that’s interesting’ and how the world was worrying so much about Communism, that Fascism rose up. And I look at the world at the moment, everyone getting distracted and worrying about this [and that] and if you worry too much about [this] bad things can happen here. So it is a story that I think needs to be recalled. We’re calling it The Traitor King.”

The King’s Man was initially meant to be a television series

Vaughn also said that The King’s Man was initially meant to be a television series rather than a movie. He noted The Traitor King could potentially be turned into a show rather than a film; however, a formal plan has not yet been set in stone.

Directed and co-written by Vaughn, The King’s Man serves as a prequel to 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service and 2017’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle, both of which are based on the comic series by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.

Set around the events of World War I, The King’s Man features performances from Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Djimon Hounsou, Daniel Brühl, and Charles Dance. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and made $126 million at the worldwide box office off of a budget of approximately $95-100 million.