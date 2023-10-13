Report: Jason Momoa’s Lobo DCU Casting Will Be Announced in 2024

Jason Momoa‘s future in the DC Universe has been a big conversation piece for some time now. According to one report, he will be staying — but not as Aquaman.

During the latest episode of The Hot Mic podcast, co-host Jeff Sneider addressed rumors that Momoa would stop playing Aquaman and instead portray Lobo in the newly formed DCU going forward. Sneider not only acknowledged these rumors, but corroborated them. He claimed that Momoa will indeed be Lobo, and that a formal announcement should come sometime in early 2024.

“It is true, Jason Momoa is Lobo,” said Sneider. “Done. Jason Momoa has been cast as Lobo, and that will be officially announced, most likely, in February.” Sneider added that the delayed announcement has nothing to do with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Rather, Warner Bros. Discovery wants to wait until the theatrical run of the DCEU film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — which stars Momoa as Aquaman — has finished.

What do we know about Jason Momoa’s future in the DCU?

For months, rumors of Momoa potentially leaving DC or even switching up roles and stepping down as Aquaman to play Lobo have been floating around. DC Studios co-head Peter Safran spoke about Momoa’s future earlier this year, where he said that he expects Momoa will have a place in the DCU “for many years to come,” whether it be as Aquaman or someone else.

Momoa himself also hinted at a possible shake-up at the beginning of the year, saying that he would “always be” Aquaman, but may play other characters in the future. He also confirmed that he had met with Warner Bros. Discovery and had “great news” to share at some point.

Nothing is final, however, until confirmed by the studio itself.