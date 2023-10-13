Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Reportedly Had 20 Scenes Cut

The upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom reportedly left a lot of scenes on the cutting room floor.

During a recent episode of The Hot Mic podcast, co-hosts John Rocha and Jeff Sneider discussed the recent report from Variety that revealed two of Amber Heard’s scenes had been cut from the Aquaman sequel. According to Sneider, Heard wasn’t the only person to have scenes cut, noting that upwards of 20 total scenes were removed from the film.

“So Amber Heard had two scenes cut, do you think those are the only two scenes cut? No, well…maybe of her,” Sneider said. “I’m told there were like 20 scenes cut, 20 scenes basically cut from [Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom], and two of them featured her.”

What is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom about?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is once again directed by James Wan from a screenplay written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. The sequel features the return of Jason Momoa as he reprises the leading role of Arthur Curry/Aquaman. Joining him are various returning cast members, including Patrick Wilson as Orm, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

It will also feature the introduction of new cast members in Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbaek Indya Moore (Pose, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions), Vincent Regan (300, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance), and Chinese-Portuguese actress Jani Zhao (Jogo Duplo, The Sugar Captains) in her first major Hollywood film and English-language feature debut. Aquaman 2 is produced by Wan and frequent collaborator Peter Safran.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom opens in theaters on December 20.