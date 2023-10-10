DC Universe Casting Update on Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa & Rest of Justice League’s Future

Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, and Jason Momoa won’t reprise their respective DC roles in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new shared superhero universe, though Momoa may be playing a different character entirely.

According to a recent article from Variety, Gunn and Safran’s DCU will not see any of the former Justice League actors return to their respective roles following the conclusion of the DCEU. This means Affleck won’t be Batman, Cavill won’t be Superman, Gadot won’t be Wonder Woman, Miller won’t be the Flash, and Momoa won’t be Aquaman in any upcoming DC projects released after 2023’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Variety’s article does state, however, that inside sources close to DC say Momoa is now in talks to play the Main Man himself, Lobo, in Gunn and Safran’s DCU. His character could be included in Superman: Legacy, or another project further down the line.

Created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen, Lobo first appeared in 1983’s Omega Men #3. The last survivor of the planet Czarnia (because he killed everyone else inhabiting the planet), Lobo is known for being a bounty hunter whose allegiances lie with whoever offers him the biggest paycheck. While there have been a number of animated adaptations of Lobo, the character made his live-action debut in the second season of Syfy’s Krypton, where he was played by Emmett J. Scanlan.

Who else is starring in Gunn and Safran’s DCU?

Gunn and Safran’s DCU kicks off in 2024 with the animated Creature Commandos series, followed by 2025’s Superman: Legacy. The latter of the two projects will see David Corenswet star as the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan is playing Lois Lane. The movie will also star Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

In regards to other DCEU actors, Gunn previously confirmed Xolo Maridueña, Viola Davis, John Cena, and Freddie Stroma will continue to play Blue Beetle/Jaime Reyes, Amanda Waller, Peacemaker, and Vigilante in future DCU projects. Gunn also said that Peacemaker’s second season, which does not yet have a premiere date, will address DC’s continuity reset.

Creature Commandos will premiere on Max in 2024. Superman: Legacy has a release date of July 11, 2025.