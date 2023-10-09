Fantastic Four Update: Cast Will Be Announced After Actors Strike, Filming Starts in 2024

The cast of Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot will be officially announced once the actors strike is over.

In a recent interview with Collider, director Matt Shakman said that the four actors who will portray Marvel’s First Family in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot will officially be announced once the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike ends.

Online rumors have circulated about the upcoming Fantastic Four movie for months, with actors like Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn reportedly being eyed for roles such as Sue Storm and Johnny Storm; however, Marvel has not yet officially announced any casting details for the movie at this time.

Shakman also said that Fantastic Four would enter into production in 2024. “Yes, we are definitely gonna go in front of cameras next year,” he explained. “Probably the spring. [It will shoot in] London. Pinewood.”

The MCU’s Fantastic Four will be ‘unlike anything’ fans have seen

When asked for story details about Fantastic Four, Shakman couldn’t reveal much; however, he did note that the film would be “different” from other Marvel movies and would be “unlike anything” fans have seen before.

“It’s different in so many ways,” Shakman said. “I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can’t. But I think it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you’ve seen before.”

Shakman, who replaces original director Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Jon Watts, previously helmed WandaVision for Marvel Studios. He has also directed episodes of Fargo, Game of Thrones, The Boys, and Succession.

Fantastic Four is currently scheduled to be released on May 2, 2025, as part of Phase Six of the MCU.