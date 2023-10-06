Quentin Tarantino Was ‘Passionate’ About His Canceled R-rated Star Trek Movie, Says Writer

Lindsey Anderson Beer says Quentin Tarantino had many “passionate” ideas for his canceled Star Trek movie, which would have been rated R.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Beer recalled working in the writers’ room for Tarantino’s R-rated Star Trek movie, which she described as “the most fun room I’ve ever done.”

Beer continued, “We got in there and [Tarantino] started with, ‘So what are your guys’ ideas for a movie?’ and I think I went first. So he listened to us patiently and just kind of nodded his head, and then he took out his notebook and started talking for 20 minutes with lines of dialogue and passionate ideas that he’d already written. It wasn’t really a story yet; they were just random thoughts he had on a movie, but it was so passionate and so wonderful. And I laughed to myself and thought, ‘Well, why didn’t we start with that?’ There was a funny moment where he just stopped in the middle of that room and turned to me and said, ‘Lindsey, you’re really good at this.’ And getting that compliment from somebody whose career I admire so much meant a lot, obviously.”

What happened with Tarantino’s Star Trek movie?

In December 2017, Tarantino pitched an idea to J.J. Abrams for an R-rated Star Trek movie. The film was believed to be set in a different timeline from Abrams’ Star Trek movies, with Patrick Stewart and William Shatner both expressing interest in returning to their respective Star Trek roles for the project.

In May 2019, Tarantino said the script for the movie had been written and that he intended to direct the picture after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The plans fell through, however, as Tarantino said he was “steering away” from directing the movie that December before he officially exited the project in January 2020.

A fourth film in the Star Trek’s Kelvin timeline is currently in the works, though a release date has not yet been set.