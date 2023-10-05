David Gordon Green Addresses Star Wars Rumors: ‘I Would Be Very Curious’

The Exorcist: Believer director David Gordon Green says he previously met with some executives to discuss Star Wars, though no plans for him to tackle a project are currently in the works.

In March 2023, reports emerged online claiming Green had been tapped to develop a Star Wars project prior to the release of 2022’s Halloween Ends. Speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Green addressed the rumors and noted that, while nothing is currently in the works, he’s had meetings with people regarding the topic.

About those rumors about David Gordon Green and Star Wars…



Our full chat: https://t.co/HnlHYHYEjK pic.twitter.com/5pKKwHdsOs — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) October 5, 2023

“I’ve met with some folks there, but there’s never been a project or an idea,” he said. “Those kinds of meetings are fun because I do know a lot about, at least the old Star Wars movies. The reality is, again, the mechanism might look at me too skeptically. Like anything, there are executives who want to know who’s out there and what they’re thinking: ‘He’s dusted off a Halloween franchise or he’s working on an Exorcist franchise, I wonder if he’s got something creative to bring to the table.’ My impulses are always pretty eccentric.”

When Horowitz said he was “trying to image what corner of Star Wars would appeal to David Gordon Green,” Green responded, “I would be very curious, too, [to see] where that would go.”

What else has David Gordon Green made?

Green started his career in Hollywood making a number of low-budget dramas, including 2000’s George Washington, 2003’s All the Real Girls, and 2007’s Snow Angles. He transitioned into making comedies for a time, including 2008’s Pineapple Express and 2011’s Your Highness. In 2018, Green rebooted the Halloween franchise with a new trilogy of films, 2018’s Halloween, 2021’s Halloween Kills, and 2022’s Halloween Ends.

Green is now revamping the Exorcist franchise with a new film, The Exorcist: Believer, releasing on October 6, 2023. The movie is intended to kick off a trilogy, with the second film, The Exorcist: Deceiver, arriving in 2025.