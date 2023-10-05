The Batman’s Barry Keoghan Recalls Failed Riddler Audition Prior to Joker Casting

Barry Keoghan initially auditioned to play the role of the Riddler in 2022’s The Batman prior to being cast as the Joker.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Keoghan recalled how he initially wanted to play the Riddler in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. According to the article, Keoghan wasn’t asked to audition for the part; rather, he purchased a cane and a hat, threw on a pair of suspenders that created an X on his back, and sent in a tape of himself as the Riddler, all of his own accord.

“I just made it up,” Keoghan said. “I wanted to make it Kubrick-y: symmetrical, the X on the back, the square doorframe, everything square. I just wanted swag to come across. Swag and endearing. It was just me giving my idea. And then I’s like, I’ma send this in!”

The role ultimately went to Paul Dano; however, Keoghan wound up being cast as the Joker. While he’s only credited as “Unseen Arkham Prisoner” in the theatrical version of the movie, a deleted scene released in March 2023 shows him interacting with Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight as Gotham’s Clown Prince of Crime.

The Batman — Part II is coming in 2025

In addition to Pattinson, Dano, and Keoghan, The Batman stars Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/the Penguin. The movie made $771 million at the worldwide box office off of an estimated $185-200 million budget.

A sequel to The Batman, The Batman — Part II, is currently in the works. The film currently has an October 3, 2025, release date from Warner Bros. and DC Films. A spin-off television series starring Farrell, The Penguin, is also expected to arrive on Max in 2024.

The Batman is currently streaming on Max and Prime Video.