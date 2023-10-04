Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Rating Revealed for Final DCEU Movie

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’s MPA rating has been revealed.

According to MPA’s Film Ratings website, per ComicBook.com, DC’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be rated PG-13 for “sci-fi violence and some language.”

The 2018 Aquaman movie, comparatively, was rated PG-13 for “sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for some language.” The majority of films set within the DCEU have all earned PG-13 ratings, apart from 2020’s Birds of Prey and 2021’s The Suicide Squad, both of which were rated R.

The theatrical cut of 2015’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was released with as a PG-13 movie; however, Zack Snyder’s extended cut, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition, earned an R-rating. The same is true for Justice League, with the original version being rated PG-13 and Zack Snyder’s Justice League being rated R.

Todd Phillips’ Joker was also rated R, though the film is set outside of the DCEU’s continuity.

What is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom about?

“Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all,” the official synopsis reads. “This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.”

Starring Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom marks the final film in the DCEU. DC’s new cinematic universe, the DCU, begins in 2024 with Creature Commandos.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on December 20, 2023.