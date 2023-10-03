Joker: Folie à Deux Director Todd Phillips Shares New Image of Joaquin Phoenix

Todd Phillips has shared a new image of Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux.

Phillips posted a new image of Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux onto his Instagram with the caption, “Oct. 4[.] Thanks for all the messages. Four years ago we had quite a ride. Lots of great memories. More to come.”

The picture, which can be viewed below, sees Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck/Joker looking up at the sky during the middle of a rainstorm. Surrounding him are a flock of yellow, blue, orange, and red umbrellas.

Check out Phillips’ Instagram post below:

What do we know about Joker: Folie à Deux?

Directed and co-written by Phillips, DC Films’ Joker opened in United States theaters on October 4, 2023. Set in a world outside of DC Films’ main continuity, Joker made history by being the first theatrically released R-rated live-action Batman film. It made over $1 billion at the worldwide box office (the first R-rated film to ever do so) and earned Phoenix the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Phillips officially announced a sequel was in the works in June 2022. The title was revealed to be Joker: Folie à Deux (a French term that means “madness for two”) and, before long, Lady Gaga was cast as Harley Quinn in the movie. Around the same time, it was also revealed Joker: Folie à Deux would be a musical.

With the script coming from Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker: Folie à Deux was filmed from December 2022 to April 2023. Zazie Beetz is reprising her role from the first film in the sequel, while Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey are all playing undisclosed roles.

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to hit theaters in the United States on October 4, 2024, from Warner Bros. Pictures.