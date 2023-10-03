Spin Master has revealed its official tie-in action figures for DC’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The new movie finds Black Manta still seeking revenge for his father’s death at the hands of Arthur Curry. Always a formidable foe, Black Manta is more powerful than ever. In addition to his new technology, he is now empowered by a mythic Black trident, which unleashes ancient malevolent powers upon Atlantis. These upgrades are reflected by the new toys.

The Aquaman Vs. Black Manta Battle Set is a smaller scale play set, with four-inch action figures of both Black Manta and Aquaman. The centerpiece of the set is a 12-inch submarine, modeled on Black Manta’s custom vehicle from the movie. The submarine lights up and features 10 sound effects and spinning propellers. The submarine also opens up, allowing Black Manta to take a seat and face his archenemy in style. However, Aquaman, or any of the Spin Master 4-inch figures can take a seat in the submarine. It is slated to sell for $32.99.

Meanwhile, the 12-inch Double Strike Aquaman figure boasts 11 points of articulation and light-up batons. Clad in the “Stealth Suit” variant of his classic armor, this Aquaman has a tab on his back that moves both arms to attack his enemies. The figure also talks, saying 15 unique catch phrases, such as “It’s time for Atlantis to rise.” Double Strike Aquaman is slated to sell for $24.99.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled for release on December 20, 2023.