Silver Sable Movie Writer Gives Disappointing Update on Spider-Man Spin-off

Silver Sable screenwriter Lindsey Anderson Beer gave a less-than-optimistic update on Sony’s Spider-Man Universe movie.

In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com to promote her upcoming directorial debut Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, Beer addressed her past involvement as a screenwriter on the Silver Sable project for Sony. Beer had been announced to co-write the movie in 2017 when it was planned as a team-up movie with the Wild Pack leader (real name Silvija Sablinova) and fellow Spider-Man anti-hero Black Cat. Asked what happened with Silver Sable, Beer was in the dark about the project’s status just as much as Marvel fans.

“It was something that Sony was looking at and then, as far as I know, is not currently developing,” Beer said. “I had to hop off that to another project at the time. I was only on it as — people hire writers as, it’s called a ‘weekly,’ I was helping them out. But yeah, I’m not sure.”

Sony’s original plans for Silver Sable

Previously titled Silver & Black, the Spider-Man spin-off was originally set to be directed by The Woman King’s Gina Prince-Bythewood. Production was scheduled to begin in early 2018 until the director expressed concerns over the script. Sony opted to split the characters into separate projects as Price-Bythewood moved on to direct Netflix’s The Old Guard. Since the shift in Sony’s strategy, neither Silver Sable nor Black Cat moved any closer to the production phase.

In 2020, Price-Bythewood told The Hollywood Reporter that she saw potential in revamping the spin-off as a series rather than a theatrical release. “I really love that project, and I do hope it can still happen in some way. It keeps going through different thoughts,” Price-Bythewood said. “First, it was going to be the two of them, and then the decision was made to separate the two . . . Now, there’s a thought of, ‘Hey, maybe we put it on Disney+ as a limited series,’ but I loved it more as a film with the two of them. So, my hope is that one day it can still happen.”

Next up for Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is the Sydney Sweeney-led Madame Web, set for release on February 16, 2024. Additionally, Tom Hardy‘s Venom 3 is set for release on July 12, 2024, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson‘s Kraven the Hunter will arrive on August 30, 2024.