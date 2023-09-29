Marvel Will Begin Accepting Pitches From Writers for an X-Men Movie

Marvel Studios will soon begin accepting pitches from writers for an X-Men movie.

Reported exclusively by Deadline, Marvel is setting up meetings with writers this fall to accept pitches for an X-Men movie. According to Deadline, the studio isn’t in a huge rush to fill the position since the film doesn’t have a release date yet; however, a writer could be announced as soon as early 2024.

The news comes just days after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike for better wages, protection against artificial intelligence, and more came to an end after the organization struck a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) remains on strike at this time for similar reasons. Given that SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP are now meeting on October 2 to resume negotiations, it’s likely the actors strike will be over by the time a writer on the X-Men project is announced.

Marvel, Disney, and the X-Men

In 2019, Disney officially acquired 20th Century Fox, thus giving Marvel Studios the rights to begin making X-Men (and Fantastic Four) titles. With a number of other projects already in development, Marvel Studios’ boss Kevin Feige opted not to rush mutantkind’s official introduction into the MCU, as Disney has yet to release a straightforward X-Men movie or series.

There have, however, been signs of the X-Men’s presence within the MCU, the most notable being when Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) was revealed to secretly be a mutant at the end of the Ms. Marvel series finale.

Marvel is also working on Deadpool 3 co-starring Ryan Reynolds as the Merc with a Mouth and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The film is currently scheduled to release on May 3, 2024, though it may be delayed because the film’s production was shut down because of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Additionally, an animated X-Men ’97 television series will debut on Disney+ in early 2024.