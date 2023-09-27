TMNT’s Kevin Eastman Wants to See More Comic Book Movies That Aren’t Marvel or DC

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman thinks other kinds of comic book movies that aren’t Marvel or DC could lead the Hollywood industry into interesting territory.

In a recent interview with NME, Eastman was asked if he thinks Marvel and DC’s grip on the Hollywood industry is beginning to loosen.

“To a certain extent, yes,” Eastman answered. “They’ve done it so well for so long. I remember when Captain America: The First Avenger came out…It was perfectly done with Chris Evans as the Captain and it was done in a very sincere and serious [way], recognizing the importance of the [comics] fanbase… right up through to Avengers: Endgame and some of the TV series. They’ve hit the big marks and made all of us original fans happy.”

Regarding where the comic book film industry could be headed next, Eastman said, “So I think it’s now off to other territories to come up with interesting stories… there’s lots of room for other kinds of comic book movies, you know… I’m curious to see where it all goes, for sure.”

Eastman’s co-creation scored a new animated movie earlier this year

Eastman created the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 1984 alongside Peter Laird. Having begun as a comic book, the heroes in a half-shell have since starred in numerous television series, feature films (both live-action and animated), video games, and more.

The turtles scored a new animated movie earlier this year, Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which was directed by Jeff Rowe, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit. Eastman provided a voice cameo in the movie as “Good Human,” a character who lends a helping hand to Splinter (voiced by Jackie Chan) during the film’s climax.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is now streaming on Paramount+.