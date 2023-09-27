Justice League: Warworld Max Streaming Date Announced for DC Animated Movie

Justice League: Warworld is headed to Max this October.

According to Game Rant, Justice League: Warworld will begin streaming on Max on October 23, 2023. The R-rated DC animated movie was released on DVD and Blu-ray on July 24, 2023, followed by its digital debut on July 25, 2023.

What is Justice League: Warworld about?

“Until now, DC’s Justice League has been a loose association of super-powered individuals,” the film’s official synopsis reads. “But when they are swept away to Warworld, a place of unending brutal gladiatorial combat, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the others must somehow unite to form an unbeatable resistance able to lead an entire planet to freedom.”

Marking the seventh feature film in DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation’s Tomorrowverse, Justice League: Warworld is directed by Jeff Wamester and written by Jeremy Adams, Ernie Altbacker, and Josie Campbell. James Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau serve as producers.

The movie stars Jensen Ackles as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Stana Katic as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, and Darren Criss as Superman/Clark Kent. The supporting cast includes Ike Amadi as Martian Manhunter/J’onn J’onzz, Troy Baker as Jonah Hex, Matt Bomer as “Old Man,” John DiMaggio as Lobo, and Robin Atkin Downes as Mongul.

Another animated Justice League movie is coming soon

A sequel, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, was announced shortly after Justice League: Warworld screened at San Diego Comic-Con 2023. While DC hasn’t released much information about the film at this time, it will revolve around the groundbreaking Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline created by Mark Wolfman and George Pérez in 1985. Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths is expected to release in 2024.

When announcing Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, DC also revealed an R-rated animated Watchmen movie is in the works.

Justice League: Warworld hits Max on October 23, 2023.