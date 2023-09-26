Star Trek 4 Is Still in the Works, Confirms Writer

A fourth Star Trek movie is still in the works.

Speaking with Collider about her upcoming Pet Sematary: Bloodlines prequel, Lindsey Anderson Beer confirmed that Star Trek 4 was still in the works from Paramount Pictures.

“It is, it’s still on the tracks,” Beer said. “I love that project, and it was another one that I had to hop off of to direct this movie, and that was a hard thing to do. But I love that everybody involved with that project.”

What’s happened with Star Trek 4?

J.J. Abrams rebooted the Star Trek franchise in 2009 with a film starring Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Zoe Saldana. Abrams returned to direct a sequel, Star Trek Into Darkness, in 2013 before Justin Lin took over 2016’s Star Trek Beyond.

A fourth Star Trek film (technically the 14th film in the entire franchise) was announced shortly before the release of Star Trek Beyond. Pine and Quinto are both expected to return, while Abrams announced in 2016 that Chris Hemsworth would also reprise his role as George Kirk.

S.J. Clarkson was hired to direct the film in 2018 based on a script by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay; however, the project fell apart when Pine and Hemsworth left the movie over contract negotiations.

Noah Hawley was then brought on to write and direct a completely different version of the movie, but Paramount ultimately opted not to see Hawley’s version through. Instead, WandaVision’s Matt Shakman was brought on to direct Star Trek 4 with a script written by Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Paramount also resumed contract negotiations with the main cast of the rebooted franchise at this time.

Shakman was hired to direct Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot in July 2022 and then left Star Trek 4 because of scheduling conflicts. At this time, the fourth Star Trek film doesn’t have a director or release date that’s been announced by Paramount.