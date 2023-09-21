James Gunn’s DC Studios Gets Permanent Production Home at WB Studios Leavesden

The new DC Studios, led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, is getting its own permanent location in the United Kingdom at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, which is planning a massive expansion to accommodate the DC Universe.

As reported by Variety, WB Studios Leavesden intends to increase its capacity by over 50% and add 10 sound stages to the 19 it has now. Production space will have an added 400,000 square feet. Warner Bros. Discovery will begin the expansion next year, with a plan to have it completed by 2027.

WB Studios Leavesden is the production home of HBO’s hit Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, as well as movies including Barbie and DC’s upcoming Aquaman sequel. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, scheduled to hit theaters December, is intended to be the final movie in the current era of the DC Universe before Gunn and Safran’s reboot goes into effect.

DC projects that may come to WB Studios Leavesden

Other projects in DC Studios’ future include the film Superman: Legacy, to be directed by Gunn himself and planned to open in theaters on July 11, 2025. This is meant to be the first DCU film, although the recently debuted Blue Beetle has been described as the first DCU character. A Batman and Robin movie and a Swamp Thing movie are also in the works, as well as TV series featuring Green Lantern and Booster Gold. Gunn and Safran are reportedly communicating with WB Studios Leavesden to ensure that the expansions are aligned with their creative plans.

Simon Robinson, COO of WB Discovery Studios, remarked on the positive impact that the Leavesden expansion will have on the UK economy. “We are proud to not only be growing our productions in Leavesden and making it the main hub for DC Studios, but also to be growing our economic and community contributions to the UK’s creative sector.”