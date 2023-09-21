The MCU’s Chris Hemsworth Shares His Preferences in Thor’s Hairstyles

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth revealed how he prefers playing the God of Thunder — with short or long hair — in an excerpt from the recently published book Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder The Official Movie Special.

“Short hair. I like that look with the semi-dreadlock hair and the beard and all that,” Hemsworth explains in the Thor: Love and Thunder tie-in book (via Marvel). “Especially in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, but that was the most uncomfortable look in the history of anything I’ve done. You’ve got glue on your face and on the beard, and then the wig is glued on. And there’s pins and all sorts of other stuff. It’s an extra hour or two in hair and makeup each day.”

He added that it was “nice when we cut Thor’s hair in the third film because I could just come in, put a bit of makeup on, and walk straight onto the set. Then, when we were doing the fourth film, we decided to give him long hair again!”

Chris Hemsworth has played Thor since 2011

Hemsworth first appeared as the God of Thunder in 2011’s Thor. He has since reprised the role eight times in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including three Thor sequels — The Dark World (2013), Ragnarok (2017), and Love and Thunder (2022). He also voiced a variant of the character in the first season of the Disney+ animated series, What If…?.

At the time of writing, Hemsworth is not confirmed to appear in any upcoming MCU project, although there have been reports that a fifth Thor film is in the works at Marvel Studios. Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder, recently teased a potential fifth film, explaining that the God of Thunder would need to go up against a more powerful villain than his sister Hela.

“I don’t think we can have a villain that’s weaker than Hela. I feel like we need to step up from there and add a villain that’s somehow more formidable,” Waititi said.

All four Thor movies are available to stream on Disney+.