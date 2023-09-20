Chris Evans Reflects on Fantastic Four: ‘We Had a Lot of Fun’

Before he became Captain America in the MCU, actor Chris Evans played another Marvel superhero for Fox. Evans was the first actor to play The Human Torch in a big-budget, blockbuster Fantastic Four movie. He also starred in the sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Chris Evans reflected on his time as Johnny Storm in an interview with GQ held before the SAG-AFTRA strike. Despite not being a big comic reader at the time, Evans was still excited to be a part of the Marvel Universe in the days before Marvel Studios.

“That new wave of superhero films, the Spider-Man, the X-Men, they had just begun,” Evans recalled. “So it was really exciting. I was ecstatic, and it was a fun role to play. It was full of life, and he reacted the way I probably would’ve reacted if I was given superpowers.”

It was a different time, Evans noted, where Marvel Comics characters were not as well known as their DC counterparts. This was due to Batman and Superman dominating superhero movies throughout the late 20th century.

(Image Credit: 20th Century Studios.)

The first Fantastic Four movie was also the first time Chris Evans had done the sort of intensive stunt and special effects work that would come to define Marvel movies. While this was enjoyable work, it is the bonds he formed with his fellow actors that Evans remembers best.

“We had a lot of fun,” Evans enthused. “This was in the early 2000s. This is before social media. I think everyone probably had a Nokia flip phone, so it still was a time where in between takes, everyone’s not buried in their phone, You’re conversing, and at night you’re socializing. And yeah, it was my early twenties. It was a good time.”