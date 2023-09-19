Chris Evans on Returning to Marvel: ‘I’ll Never Say Never’

For nearly a decade, Chris Evans was one of the faces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America. However, Evans turned in his shield in Avengers: Endgame, his last appearance in the MCU. Four years removed from Endgame, will Evans ever return to Marvel?

What Did Chris Evans Say About Returning To Marvel?

While speaking with GQ, Evans was asked about a Marvel reunion. While the door is open, Evans does not see himself playing Captain America in the near future.

“Yeah, maybe,” Evans said. “I’ll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience. But I’m also very precious with it. It’s something that I am very proud of. And like I said, sometimes I can’t believe it even happened. And I wouldn’t want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab, or if it didn’t live up to expectations, or if it just felt like it wasn’t connected to that original thing. So, no time soon.

“And ultimately, I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life,” Evans continued. “I have a lot of other interests. Look, by no means have I climbed any sort of a mountain in this field. I have no Oscars, and I’m not lumped with other names that are at the top of the mountain in any way. But I also feel very satisfied.”

In the MCU, Evans appeared in 11 total movies as Steve Rogers/Captain America. For years on end, Evans was jumping from one Marvel set to the next to star in a feature or film a cameo.

“It all goes by so quick. It’s just kind of the norm, and another one comes out, and you jump back into it, another one comes out, and it’s just kinda business as usual,” Evans said. “So I still don’t know if I’m far enough away from it to reflect properly. I mean, I feel the gratitude every day, but in terms of impact or meaning, I don’t know that I’ve really properly sat with it. Maybe on purpose.”

Evans’ post-Marvel roles include a scene-stealing performance in Knives Out and a villainous turn in The Gray Man. In 2023, Evans will appear in three movies. In April, Evans starred alongside in his Knives Out costar Ana de Armas in Ghosted. Next month, Evans will star alongside Emily Blunt in Netflix’s crime drama Pain Hustlers. Later this year, Evans will appear in Red One, Amazon Studios’ Christmas movie starring Dwayne Johnson.