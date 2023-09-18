Taika Waititi’s Star Wars Movie Reportedly ‘Dead’

It sounds as though Taika Waititi‘s long-awaited Star Wars movie may be no more, as a new report suggests that the film is dead.

Who said that Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie might be dead?

A report from insider Daniel Richtman (via World of Reel) states that Waititi’s Star Wars movie is “officially ‘dead,'” though no reason for the cancellation was given.

It’s been a bit since there was an official update on the celebrated filmmaker’s take on Star Wars. Back at the end of May of this year, Waititi had stated he was stuck on the “middle part.”

“I’ve got a really good idea for it,” Waititi said to The Hollywood Reporter then. “It’s just as with all films, it’s this middle part. You’re like, ‘What’s going to happen?’ And then you look at all of those films that are so great, you’re like, ‘Well, I guess they can’t meet some smuggler with an alien sidekick.’“

Last July, Waititi said that he hadn’t been working much on the film as of yet. President of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy also revealed earlier this year that the director is the sole writer of the project, noting that they would make the movie “one day.”