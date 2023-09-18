New LEGO Marvel Avengers Special Coming to Disney+ in October

A new LEGO Marvel Avengers special titled Code Red was recently unveiled by Disney+.

The streamer released the first poster for the all-new special on Twitter with the caption, “Get ready to assemble.” The poster shows the iconic Avengers logo made out of red LEGO bricks, as well as the special’s Disney+ release date — October 27, 2023. At the time of writing, no further details about the upcoming special’s storyline or cast have been released.

Get ready to assemble! ?



LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red, an all-new special, is streaming October 27, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/jS2plGb0vR — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 18, 2023

While there was a Code Red team assembled by Red Hulk to kill Domino in Marvel Comics‘ 2009 Hulk run, it is unknown if the title of the Disney+ special refers to that minor team — whose members included characters like Deadpool, Punisher, and Elektra — or something else entirely.

How many LEGO Marvel specials have there been?

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red will be the ninth LEGO special released under the Marvel brand since the brick-based franchise began in 2013. Previous LEGO Marvel specials include Super Heroes: Maximum Overload (2013), Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled (2015), Super Heroes – Guardians of the Galaxy: The Thanos Threat (2017), Super Heroes – Black Panther: Trouble in Wakanda (2018), Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019), Avengers: Climate Conundrum (2020), Avengers: Loki in Training (2021), and Avengers: Time Twisted (2022).

The first two specials were produced by animation studio Arc Productions while the remainder were done by The LEGO Group. LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red was produced by Marvel Entertainment and will be the first LEGO Marvel special to debut on Disney+. The rest were released on either Disney.com, Disney XD, or YouTube.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red releases on Disney+ on October 27, 2023.