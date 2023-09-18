TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Paramount+ Release Date Set for US, Canada

Paramount+ recently revealed that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will debut on the streaming service in the United States and Canada on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

The streamer announced the news with a video shared on Twitter, showing the titular Heroes in a Half Shell spray painting over top of the animated film’s logo to reveal that their film begins “streaming tomorrow” on Paramount+. Mutant Mayhem’s streaming release comes just 48 days after the film premiered in theaters.

time to squad up ? Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem comes to #ParamountPlus tomorrow in the US and Canada! #TMNTMovie pic.twitter.com/ktHtLMDqaU — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) September 18, 2023

“After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts,” reads the official film synopsis. “Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opened in theaters on August 2, earning $43 million over the five-day weekend. At the time of writing, the animated film from Paramount and Nickelodeon has $167.3 million globally from a $70 million budget. Due to the critical and commercial success of Mutant Mayhem, a sequel, as well as a Paramount+ original series, are in early development.

Brady Noon, Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., and Nicolas Canto lead the voice cast of Mutant Mayhem as the four beloved Turtles: Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Leonardo, respectively. Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Jackie Chan, John Cena, Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, Ice Cube, Maya Rudolph, and Paul Rudd, among others, also lend their voices to the film.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is still playing in theaters and is also available to buy or rent on digital platforms. The animated film lands on Paramount+ on September 19, 2023.