Is Batman in Aquaman 2? Director James Wan Plays Coy

While they may have fought side-by-side in Justice League, it still’s unclear whether Batman will feature in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Entertainment Weekly asked director James Wan whether the Dark Knight himself will show up in Jason Momoa‘s latest adventure as the King of Atlantis. “The tricky thing early on was not knowing whether Aquaman would come out first or come out after [The Flash]. So, we just had to be prepared,” Wan explained. “At the end of the day, the best thing I would say about this movie is that it is not connected in any way to any of those films. That’s the bottom line.” When pressed on whether fans can expect to see Batman, the filmmaker simply responded with “That’s a ‘no comment,’ right now. You’re going to have to wait for the movie to come out.”

Batman and Aquaman Unite?

Over the course of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’s lengthy production, rumors have swirled that the Caped Crusader would appear in some capacity with some insisting he would be a cameo while other supposed insiders claiming his role would be more prominent. In mid-2022 reports emerged that alleged current DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran required Wan to remove a scene that included Ben Affleck‘s Batman. While these were never verified, Momoa posted on his personal Instagram that he was incredibly excited to once again be working with Affleck, leading many to believe a cameo was inevitable. At the time of writing, Warner Bros. Discovery has yet to offer any further insight into the matter.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will pick up after the events of the first film as Arthur Curry is forced to defend himself and his family from the villainous Black Manta. Seeking vengeance for the death of his father, for which he blames Arthur Curry, the deadly assassin discovers a mystical artifact known as the Black Trident which grants him untold power and may lead to the destruction of Atlantis entirely.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives in theaters on December 20.