Brightburn Sequel Confirmed to Be in Development

A sequel to the 2019 James Gunn-produced superhero horror movie Brightburn is in the works.

Per Deadline, Brightburn’s producing company The H Collective will be forming a new company called H3 Entertainment, which will combine the Metaverse, Web3, and AI into a model designed to produce a new slate of projects. With the concerns surrounding AI in Hollywood, H3 Entertainment will “respect professionals and fans while promoting responsible technology integration”. Among the projects in H3 Entertainment’s slate that will incorporate such methods is a Brightburn sequel. At present, no director, actors, or writers are attached.

What is Brightburn about?

Directed by David Yarovesky and produced by Gunn, whose family members Brian and Mark Gunn wrote the screenplay, Brightburn was a dark twisted take on the Superman origin story. It follows the tale of an alien boy named Brandon Breyer (Jackson A. Dunn) who lands on Earth to be raised by a farm couple (Elizabeth Banks and David Denman) in the small town of Brightburn, Kansas. As he discovers his extraordinary powers as he grows older, Brandon’s anger issues fester into a violent path of destruction on the town and his family. Despite mixed reviews, Brightburn was profitable at the box office, grossing $32 million against a budget reported in the $6-12 million range.

Following Brightburn’s release, there were rumblings of a sequel due to a mid-credit sequence where a conspiracy blogger named Big T (Michael Rooker) reports about Brightburn’s attacks, as well as other superpowered threats in the world. Gunn teased discussions of a sequel in 2019. “I think I’m tied up for the next few years with Suicide Squad and then Guardians, but we’re talking about the sequel,” Gunn said.

Brightburn is available on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and DVD. Brightburn 2 does not have a release date.