New Aquaman 2 Synopsis Reveals Black Manta’s Devastating Revenge Plan

The latest synopsis for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom confirms that Black Manta will unleash a powerful force in his quest for vengeance.

The description of the film’s plot confirms that Arthur Curry, once again portrayed by Jason Momoa, will need to cut a deal with his sworn enemy if he plans on retaining control of his undersea kingdom.

“Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.”

Could the Dead King Rise?

While it’s currently unknown what entity will be unleashed through Black Manta’s use of the trident, previous marketing has fans speculating that it could be the Dead King, otherwise known as Atlan. In the comics, the fallen monarch is able to create and manipulate ice and is responsible for sinking Atlantis. He comes to blows with Aquaman after he is summoned from the grave with ambitions to take over the oceanic empire and rule once again. DC Studios has yet to confirm the Dead King’s involvement in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, so the inclusion of the character remains pure speculation at the time of writing.

Many have expressed concern regarding the Aquaman sequel given its troubled production. After numerous delays and controversy around the involvement of Amber Heard, now notorious for her legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, some fans believed the movie would be scrapped. Warner Bros. Discovery has reassured enthusiasts that The Lost Kingdom will see the light of day and is currently slated to hit theaters on December 20, 2023.